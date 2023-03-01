Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 34,911 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of ArcBest worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ArcBest by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Up 3.6 %

ArcBest stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $99.62. 108,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $103.57.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

