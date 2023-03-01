Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 365,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,973. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

