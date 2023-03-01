Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $4.35 Million in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 377,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth $551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 653.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth $158,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

VERU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,351. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.25.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative net margin of 412.01% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

