Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Dillard’s worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.84. 68,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

