Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 25,383 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,383 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.60. The stock had a trading volume of 161,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.81. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $541.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

