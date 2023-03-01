Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,419,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.71% of Capital One Financial worth $2,711,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 277,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 248,131 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 112,183.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

COF traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

