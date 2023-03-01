Cardano (ADA) Price Down 6% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and $259.75 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.38 or 0.06965124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00074217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,670,996,158 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.