CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

CARG stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 2,011,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59,746 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

