CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 970,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,352 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $17.05.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Stock Performance

About CarGurus

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

