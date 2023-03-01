CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.18 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.95.

CARG stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 2,011,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,284. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $236,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

