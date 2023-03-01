CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.18 million.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.95.
CARG stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 2,011,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,284. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $46.59.
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
