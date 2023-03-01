Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 4.5 %
CGBD stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 143,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.64.
Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
