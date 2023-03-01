Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CSGP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. 623,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,562. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CoStar Group

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.