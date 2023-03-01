Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.19. 1,780,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Target



Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

