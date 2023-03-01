Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16,647.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 429,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,931,000 after purchasing an additional 426,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,455. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

