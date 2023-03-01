Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 487 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

