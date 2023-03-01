Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,532,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after purchasing an additional 534,636 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,843,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUDM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,079 shares. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

