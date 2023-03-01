Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 193,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,832. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.