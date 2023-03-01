Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. 3,105,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,175. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

