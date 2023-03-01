Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,450,008. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

