Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 83.9% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 8.3 %

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 166,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.