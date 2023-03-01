Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VV stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $179.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,327. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

