Casper Price Reaches $0.0394 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $425.76 million and $20.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,534,025,461 coins and its circulating supply is 10,794,241,777 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,532,283,224 with 10,792,034,603 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04086083 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $13,113,428.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

