Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Stories

