Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,290. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

