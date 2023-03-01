Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Catena Media Stock Performance

Catena Media stock remained flat at $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Get Catena Media alerts:

Catena Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. The firm’s business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.