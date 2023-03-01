Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.
Catena Media Stock Performance
Catena Media stock remained flat at $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.27.
Catena Media Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catena Media (CTTMF)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.