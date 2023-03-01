Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,637. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.64. The company has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

