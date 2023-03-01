Caxton Associates LP Acquires 14,821 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 257.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after buying an additional 6,300,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 565,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 20,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $442.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

