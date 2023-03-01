Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 25,711 Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.34% of Ocwen Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter worth $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OCN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The company has a market cap of $239.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

