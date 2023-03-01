Caxton Associates LP Buys 2,232 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $8,362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 169,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,238. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,340. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

