Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.15% of El Pollo Loco worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,375. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

