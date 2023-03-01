Caxton Associates LP Has $632,000 Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Kaman were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAMN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.8% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 146.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Trading Down 2.0 %

KAMN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,781. The stock has a market cap of $713.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.00. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently -48.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

