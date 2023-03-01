Caxton Associates LP Invests $646,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 47.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 607.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 378,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 364,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 86,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

