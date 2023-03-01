Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,379 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hello Group worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hello Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 752,700 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Price Performance

MOMO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 296,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.