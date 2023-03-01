Caxton Associates LP Sells 94,328 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,328 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,948,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

SVC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. 512,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,588. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.96%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.