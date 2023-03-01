Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.
CLDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %
Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 362,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.21.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
