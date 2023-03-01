Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 362,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

About Celldex Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,009 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 346,100 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.