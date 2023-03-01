Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Centene worth $566,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Centene by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Centene by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

