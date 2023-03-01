Century Financial Co. (CYFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on March 20th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Century Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Century Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYFL remained flat at $27.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

