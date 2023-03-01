Century Financial Co. (CYFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on March 20th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Century Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Century Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYFL remained flat at $27.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
