Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.55 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 494,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

