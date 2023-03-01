Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises approximately 3.5% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $49,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CQP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 104,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,516. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

