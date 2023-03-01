Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.38

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Chiba Bank Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66.
Chiba Bank Company Profile
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
