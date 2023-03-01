Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

