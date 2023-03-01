Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
CVR opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
