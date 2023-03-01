China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in February

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

CIHKY traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. 20,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

