China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,127,300 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the January 31st total of 5,108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 353,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

