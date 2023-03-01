Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given New $31.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KDNY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KDNY opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 287,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,575 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after buying an additional 882,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

