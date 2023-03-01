Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

KDNY opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $192,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

