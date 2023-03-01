Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Choom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHOOF remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,870. Choom has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

