Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

CB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

