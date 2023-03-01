CI Investments Inc. Acquires 46,223 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,223 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock worth $326,984 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

SSRM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,155. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

