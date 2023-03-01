CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 610,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.70% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,540. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

