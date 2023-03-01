CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.01. The company had a trading volume of 907,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.33. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.25.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

